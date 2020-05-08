ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 45,651 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,651 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Medical Properties Trust worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 94.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 134,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 65,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,621,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,012,000 after buying an additional 2,030,387 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 203.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 218,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 146,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 231,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 46,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE MPW traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,720,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,365. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.