ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 6,317 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,317 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Advance Auto Parts worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,393,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,457,000 after buying an additional 390,256 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 926,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,314,000 after buying an additional 369,905 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 942,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,977,000 after buying an additional 326,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 40.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,727,000 after buying an additional 310,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $5.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.85. 911,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $171.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.53 and its 200-day moving average is $138.12.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

