ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 9,616 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,616 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $16,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $72.98. 662,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,168. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average of $72.93.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

