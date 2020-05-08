Clark Estates Inc. NY Has $9.78 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clark Estates Inc. NY cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.0% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 522,053 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,333,000 after acquiring an additional 98,750 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,722 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 76,263 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 26,266 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,276 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $183.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.85. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,392.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

