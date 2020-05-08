CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) to report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 900%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH.

Get CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH alerts:

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $550.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.10 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.90.

Shares of CCO opened at $0.86 on Friday. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.