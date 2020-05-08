Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Clearwater Paper from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra increased their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 52.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter worth $252,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLW traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,080. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $479.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.72 and a beta of 1.80. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $31.49.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.58. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

