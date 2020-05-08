Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NET. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

NET stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion and a PE ratio of -41.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $100,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,314,686 shares of company stock valued at $152,564,077.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,649,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 42,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the period. 21.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

