CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target Cut to $7.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $5.62. 29,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,760. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,667,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $196,456,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,031,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,479,000 after buying an additional 16,900,395 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth $70,670,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $135,437,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.