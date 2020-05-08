Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at UBS Group

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its target price raised by analysts at UBS Group from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CGNX. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

CGNX traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.38. 38,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,843. Cognex has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $59.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.74.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Eagle Asset Management raised its holdings in Cognex by 80.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 3,758,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,196,000 after buying an additional 1,681,495 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at about $1,378,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,604,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 786,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

