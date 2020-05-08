Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628,554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $29,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $58.76 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $71.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

