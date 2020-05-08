Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given Buy Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.21.

CTSH stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $19,244,610,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,277,651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,429,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,190,247 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,438,259,000 after purchasing an additional 498,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,137,548 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $935,794,000 after buying an additional 424,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $609,240,000 after buying an additional 2,893,642 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

