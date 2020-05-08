Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,978 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Coherent worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Coherent by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $202,371,000 after acquiring an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Coherent by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,132,000 after acquiring an additional 90,072 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Coherent by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 508,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,556,000 after acquiring an additional 32,981 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Coherent by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 321,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,556,000 after acquiring an additional 85,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coherent by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COHR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coherent from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $75,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,492.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $135.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.19 and a beta of 1.75. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.21 and a 1-year high of $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.85.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

