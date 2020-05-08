Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 80.07% from the stock’s previous close.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

CHRS stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. Coherus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 302.63%. The company had revenue of $123.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $70,540.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,309 shares of company stock worth $235,940. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $75,000.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.