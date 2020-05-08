Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Robert W. Baird

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.72% from the stock’s current price.

CFX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.13.

CFX traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $26.89. The company had a trading volume of 31,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Colfax has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.85.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $816.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Eagle Asset Management grew its position in Colfax by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 3,210,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,039 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Russell Frank Co grew its position in shares of Colfax by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 112,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 88,504 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. now owns 31,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

