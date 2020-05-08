Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,443 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after buying an additional 31,604,388 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Comcast by 128.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $730,725,000 after buying an additional 11,968,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after buying an additional 4,822,230 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $169,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.58 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

