Comerica Bank Acquires 11,261 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 12,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD opened at $127.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.07.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

