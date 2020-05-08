Comerica Bank Has $54.87 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,441 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $54,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 354,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.