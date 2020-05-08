Comerica Bank Purchases 23,405 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,088.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 27,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,317,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

