Cominar REIT’s (CMLEF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities

Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 81.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cominar REIT from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMLEF remained flat at $$5.78 during midday trading on Friday. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054. Cominar REIT has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

