Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) PT Raised to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Commscope from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Commscope in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

COMM stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. Commscope has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 31.35% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commscope will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commscope by 3,542.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Commscope by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Commscope during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commscope during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Commscope during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

