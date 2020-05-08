Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s earnings. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA.

Get Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA alerts:

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.33). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $235.49 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 6,010,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,816,000 after acquiring an additional 596,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 1,493.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,985 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after buying an additional 464,849 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the fourth quarter worth $5,473,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,926,923 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,597,000 after buying an additional 191,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,993 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after buying an additional 176,200 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.95 and a beta of 0.93. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.