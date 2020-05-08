Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

CPSI traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $23.41. 141,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,211. The firm has a market cap of $287.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.56. Computer Programs & Systems has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 36.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

