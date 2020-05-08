Concentrum Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 94,249 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 94,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises 3.3% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management owned 0.19% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 15,360 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 11,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.39. The company had a trading volume of 369,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,452. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.13.

