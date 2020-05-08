Concentrum Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.41. 2,165,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,778. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.72.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

