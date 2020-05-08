Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNCE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $69,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNCE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,531. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 11.87. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $13.09.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 97,236.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.38%. Equities analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

