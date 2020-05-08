Conduent’s (CNDT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conduent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

NYSE:CNDT opened at $2.19 on Friday. Conduent has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $463.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conduent news, Director A. Scott Letier bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 135,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,971.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the second quarter worth about $8,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

