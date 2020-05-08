Congress Park Capital LLC Buys Shares of 22,730 EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. EnerSys comprises about 1.0% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of EnerSys as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENS traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,893. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. EnerSys has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $78.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average is $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $763.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.25 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. ValuEngine raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

