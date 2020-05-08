Congress Park Capital LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. China Mobile makes up approximately 1.6% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in China Mobile by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in China Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in China Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in China Mobile by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in China Mobile by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Mobile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

China Mobile stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.48. 725,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. China Mobile Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $46.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.1106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. China Mobile’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

