Congress Park Capital LLC Has $3.41 Million Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk makes up 3.1% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Trade Desk from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.38.

TTD traded down $7.00 on Friday, hitting $315.50. 5,225,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.69. Trade Desk Inc has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $327.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total transaction of $21,319,554.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584,311.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.22, for a total value of $340,032.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,082.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,719 shares of company stock valued at $35,241,593 in the last 90 days. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

