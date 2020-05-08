Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 1,460 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,445 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.0% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total transaction of $42,963.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,822.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $155,480.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,630 shares of company stock worth $61,690,104 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

CRM stock traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,402,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,049,090. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 878.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.74.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.