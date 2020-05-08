Conning Inc. Sells 109 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Conning Inc. cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,367.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,119.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,927.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,172.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,490 shares of company stock worth $36,166,939. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

