ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,685 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 15,813 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,934,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,651,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,989 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,656,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $627,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,481,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.06. 5,302,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,662,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.98. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.