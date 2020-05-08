Container Store Group (TCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Container Store Group to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Container Store Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Container Store Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Container Store Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TCS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $98.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Container Store Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

In related news, Director Robert E. Jordan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,223.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.