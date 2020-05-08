Content Neutrality Network Market Capitalization Reaches $2.24 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Content Neutrality Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, CoinBene, ABCC and UEX. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $212,308.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Content Neutrality Network was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain.

Content Neutrality Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, ABCC, CoinEx, IDEX, UEX, HADAX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

