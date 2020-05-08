Contrasting Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) & Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR)

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) and Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Woori Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Banco Santander Brasil shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Woori Financial Group and Banco Santander Brasil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woori Financial Group $9.18 billion 0.50 $1.62 billion $6.96 2.93 Banco Santander Brasil $22.66 billion 0.71 $4.16 billion $1.05 4.10

Banco Santander Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than Woori Financial Group. Woori Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander Brasil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Woori Financial Group and Banco Santander Brasil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woori Financial Group 15.62% 7.94% 0.52% Banco Santander Brasil 17.70% 16.93% 2.17%

Dividends

Woori Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Banco Santander Brasil pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Woori Financial Group pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander Brasil pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Woori Financial Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Woori Financial Group and Banco Santander Brasil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woori Financial Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Banco Santander Brasil 0 3 2 0 2.40

Banco Santander Brasil has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 126.74%. Given Banco Santander Brasil’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Santander Brasil is more favorable than Woori Financial Group.

Risk and Volatility

Woori Financial Group has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander Brasil has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Santander Brasil beats Woori Financial Group on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc. provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans. It also provides inquiry and retirement pension, bulk and automatic transfer, cash management, and foreign direct investment services. In addition, the company offers foreign currency, specialized remittance, expat banking, foreign exchange inquiry, exchange limit information, foreign currency remittance information, and foreign currency deposit information services; and other products and services, including insurance, fund, and custody services, as well as banking management services. Further, it provides system software development and maintenance, finance, other credit finance, credit information, security investment, and other services. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated approximately 880 branches and offices in Korea, and 23 branches and offices internationally. Woori Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services. It also provides funding and financial advisory services related to projects, and origination and distribution of fixed-income securities in the debt capital markets, as well as financing for acquisitions and syndicated loans, other structured financing arrangements, and subordinated debt and energy efficiency transactions. In addition, the company offers advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, and equity capital markets transactions; stock brokerage and advisory, equity, and equity research services; derivative and investment products; and digital payment solutions. Further, it operates Webmotors, an online automotive classified. The company provides its products and services through branches, mini-branches, and ATMs; call centers; and digital channels, such as Internet banking and mobile banking. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

