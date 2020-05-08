Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $344.82.

COO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,474 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 67,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,498 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COO traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.31. 18,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,379. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $365.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

