Copa (NYSE:CPA) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Raymond James

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CPA. Cowen boosted their target price on Copa from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Santander upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.83.

CPA stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. Copa has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $116.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average is $86.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $595.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.50 million. Copa had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,198,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,793,000 after purchasing an additional 33,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Copa by 5.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,825,000 after acquiring an additional 150,735 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,533,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Copa by 57.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,223,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,258,000 after acquiring an additional 811,463 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

