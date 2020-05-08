Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 100.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,386 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 891 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 128,704 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,697,000 after acquiring an additional 75,908 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

COST stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.06. 1,579,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The company has a market cap of $136.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.48 and its 200-day moving average is $301.58.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

