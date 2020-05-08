Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,216 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $48,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.5% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 891 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.2% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $305.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,803. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $135.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.