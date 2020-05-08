Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,236 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $28,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,054 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 28,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voit & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

COST stock opened at $305.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.58.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

