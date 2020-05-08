Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.21.

COUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.36. 385,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.17. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -135.93 and a beta of 1.40. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $200.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 11,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,032,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 78,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $15,059,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,908,414.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,997 shares of company stock worth $29,239,851 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1,373.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,196,000 after purchasing an additional 50,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 6,249.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 333,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 328,089 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

