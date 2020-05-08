Covesting Market Cap Tops $2.36 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last week, Covesting has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $64,393.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.49 or 0.02113175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00172852 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00066971 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00037912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting.

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

