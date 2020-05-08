Cowen Cuts Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $24.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Cowen from $25.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s current price.

TDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Teradata stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,846. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Teradata has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane bought 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. International Value Advisers grew its position in Teradata by 21.1% during the third quarter. International Value Advisers now owns 3,937,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,020,000 after buying an additional 685,362 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Janus Capital Management boosted its position in Teradata by 186.9% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 37,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Teradata by 19.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,822 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

