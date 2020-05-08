Craig Hallum Lowers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $45.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZG. Stephens increased their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Guggenheim lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $49.75 on Friday. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 11,212.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 35.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

