Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Crawford & Company in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Crawford & Company’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Crawford & Company had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $247.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.46 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Crawford & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CRD.B traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323. The company has a market cap of $308.24 million, a P/E ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. Crawford & Company has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

