Credit Suisse Group Increases Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target to $6.00

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $5.60 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 21.47% from the stock’s previous close.

ZNGA has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Zynga in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,906,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,936,115. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.00, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.29. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 804,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $30,687.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,892.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 591,704 shares of company stock worth $3,778,890 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Zynga by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

