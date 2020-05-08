Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,317,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,895,946. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.84. The stock has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 12,771.1% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 972,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $63,712,000 after acquiring an additional 964,854 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CVS Health by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,018,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $709,914,000 after purchasing an additional 659,975 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 39,538 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 43.3% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.