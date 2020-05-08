Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

UAA has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 15,616,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,930,792. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.22. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,049,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284,810 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $532,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Under Armour by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,886,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,763,000 after acquiring an additional 120,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,635,000 after acquiring an additional 515,462 shares during the last quarter. 39.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

