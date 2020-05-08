Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

ON stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,768,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,965,594. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,004.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $458,495,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 58.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,082,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,753,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 88.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,106,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $216,682,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,740,000.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

