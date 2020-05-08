Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease (NYSE:AL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close.

AL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of Air Lease stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.98. 1,573,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $511.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan Mccaw acquired 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,870.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,921.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,345 shares of company stock valued at $296,243. Insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1,196.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

